Rowers set for South Surrey’s Head of the Nicomekl Regatta

Rowers compete at the 2016 Head of the Nicomekl Regatta. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday. (File photo)

Rowers from across the Pacific Northwest and beyond are set to dip their oars into local waters this weekend, as the Head of the Nicomekl Regatta is set to take place.

The annual event – which has been hosted since the mid 1990s by the Nicomekl Rowing Club and until last year was called the Head of the River – is set for Saturday, at 11 a.m. The event features rowers of various ages and boat-classes, with a weighted point system determining a ‘Head of the Nicomekl’ champion at the end of the event.

“It’s our biggest event – the highlight of our year,” said Nicomekl Rowing Club member and regatta chair Mary Tisdelle.

Rowers will begin the 5.7-km course at a dock near the Nicomekl River dam, and traverse the winding route all the way to the Crescent Beach pier. However, due to tidal conditions on Saturday, this year’s event will consist of just one race – with a staggered start – as opposed to previous years, in which multiple races were held throughout the weekend.

Rowers are expected to come from across the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Washington and the Okanagan, Tisdelle said, adding that this year’s registration numbers seem to be on the uptick compared to previous years.

In particular, Tisdelle said the para-rower division is expected to see a participation boost this weekend.

“In the past, we’ve usually only had one, two, or three para-rowers, but this year, I think we’ll see significantly more,” she said. “We’re an all-inclusive regatta.”

For more, visit www.nico-row.com