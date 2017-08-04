Rams vs Huskers vs smog

The Rams versus Huskers game in Chilliwack could be cancelled due to bad air quality.

Smoke and poor air quality may put a stop to this Saturday’s scheduled football game featuring the Langley Rams and the Valley Huskers.

The Canadian Junior Football League may postpone the game due to the air quality forecast of eight (high) for Saturday night, Rams spokesperson Chris Swartz said Friday morning.

The entire Lower Mainland has been under a blanket of smoke from B.C. wildfires since Tuesday, and air quality in the Fraser Valley has been particularly bad.

BCFC president Gord Johnson will get an assessment of the situation Friday afternoon and make a decision on whether the game will go ahead, and whether it will be re-scheduled, said Swartz.

The Rams just played their season opener last Saturday on their home field at Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park.