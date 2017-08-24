Raffle in support of Special athletes

One lucky person out of 500 will win a VIP experience at the PGA Tour Championship in Victoria next month

A special prize is being raffled off in support of some Special Olympic athletes.

Five hundred tickets have been printed for the grand prize of two VIP tickets to the PGA Tour Championship in Victoria. Tickets cost $20.

The event runs Sept. 14 to 17 at the Pacific Link Bear Mountain Championship.

The prize covers admission for all four days of the golf championship, snacks, meals and drinks while in the VIP lounge, and a chance to meet some of the PGA players in attendance.

The winner — who will also receive transportation around the course to watch the action — is required to make their own way to Victoria, but they will receive three nights’ accommodation at the Oswego Hotel in Victoria.

The money raised will go towards supporting Special Olympics BC Langley athletes.

“Fundraising is key to our ensuring our local athletes are able to practice and compete throughout the year,” said SOBC Langley co-ordinator Lorraine Griffith.

“This is an intense training year for several of our teams and individual athletes as we are prepping for nationals in Nova Scotia.

“To be able to make sure that we have proper facility time and up-to-date equipment for our athletes and coaches will help give them a head start in competition at all levels.”

Tickets will be on this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Newlands Golf Club or they can be purchased by contacting chantelle_5503@hotmail.com.