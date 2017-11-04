Kourosh Shahbazi competes in the 400 Metre freestyle at the LOSC Invitational in Langley on Saturday. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

PHOTOS: Invitational swim meet draws top competitors to Langley

LOSC hosts event at Walnut Grove pool

About 300 swimmers are battling for top honours in Langley this weekend.

The Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) is hosting the 11th Annual Short Course Invitational at the Walnut Grove pool.

Teams from Surrey, Abbotsford and Squamish are among those attending.

The event is sanctioned by Swim BC , a non-profit provincial sport organization (PSO) and the governing body for competitive swimming in British Columbia.

Swim BC members include 61 active age-group clubs, four university programs, five swim associations, two Pacific Sport Regional Training Centers and two Canadian Sport Institute National Training Centers , and over 45 masters clubs.

Finals in the Langley event are scheduled for early Sunday night.

When the results become available, they will be posted.

Dylan Thomas competes in the 400 Metre Freestyle preliminary heat Saturday morning at the LOSC Invitational. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Competitors battle it out during the Boys 400 Metre Freestyle event at the LOSC Invitational Saturday. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

