PHOTO: Grip ‘N Rip pickleball tournament wraps up

Janis Sturm competes in the Grip ‘N Rip pickleball tournament last weekend at the South Surrey Rec Centre. The event was held over two weekends due to rain postponing some of the action. (Aaron Hinks photo)

The Surrey Pickleball Club’s first-ever Grip ‘N Rip pickleball tournament took a week longer than planned to complete – rain postponed a handful of matches on the opening Saturday – but wrapped up last weekend at the South Surrey Rec Centre.

The event was the Surrey club’s first officially sanctioned event, meaning it meets event stands set by both the Canadian Pickleball Association and the US Association of Pickleball. Jane Cassie, a Surrey Pickleball Club member and one of the event organizers, told Peace Arch News that it was the club’s hope to make the tournament an annual event.