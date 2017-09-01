Oilerup performing at Langley Events Centre

The Danish Oilerup Elite Gymanstics team will be performing at the Langley Events Centre this afternoon (Sept. 1).

The team will be doing a one-hour performance at the Langley Events Centre in the south gymnasium of the fieldhouse from 2 to 3 p.m.

The Oilerup Elite Team is globally renowed for their innovative performances comprised of traditional Danish gymnastics, high-level tumbling and breath-taking mini-trampoline.

They are described as gracious and powerful in their movements, combining power and grace with parkour-inspired tricks, dance and acrobatics, making for a high-energy performance in a stirring atmosphere.

The event, which is hosted by Pacific Sport Fraser Valley, is open to the public and admission is by donation.

The LEC is located at 7888 200 St.