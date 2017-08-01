North Delta triathlete brings home silver at Canada Summer Games

Michael Milic during the run section of the 2017 triathlon event at the Canada Summer Games. (Kevin Bogetti Smith, Team BC photo)

North Delta athlete Michael Milic brought home one of the first medals for Team BC at this year’s Canada Summer Games.

Milic won silver in the men’s triathlon on July 31, coming in 21 seconds behind Quebec athlete Paul-Alexandre Pavlos Antoniades with a time of 58:34.10.

“I thought it was a really solid race for me. Obviously, you always want to win,” he said. “But, I did the best I could and it was good to have my other teammates close behind me on the run. And I could tell they were having a pretty good day too.”

Milic’s fellow Team BC athletes Brock Hoel of West Kelowna and Aiden Longcroft-Harris of Victoria came in fourth and fifth place respectively.

This isn’t 19-year-old Milic’s first time on the podium.

Milic has previously competed in the 2012 B.C. Summer Games, where he won all three triathlon events in the 14- to 15-year-old division. He also took home the gold medal in the Junior Elite category at the Pushor Mitchell Apple Triathlon in Kelowna and the silver medal in the individual men’s triathlon at the Western Canada Summer Games in 2015.

More recently, he won third place at the Bare Bones Duathlon in Penticton, came sixth at the B.C. High School Cross-Country Championships and brought home three medals in the Fraser Valley High School Track and Field Championships in 2016.

Two female triathletes also brought home medals for Team BC. Desirae Ridenour of Cowichan Bay won gold with a time of 1:04:39.40, while Hannah Henry of Victoria brought home silver.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 1 at noon, B.C. has three gold medals, three silver medals and three bronze medals.

The 2017 Canada Summer Games are taking place in Winnipeg from July 28 to Aug. 13. The triathlon relay event will take place on Aug. 3 at Birds Hill Provincial Park.