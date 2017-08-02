National success for Semiahmoo Rock lacrosse trio

South Surrey lacrosse players on the podium at national field, box championships in Halifax

A trio of Semiahmoo Rock lacrosse players pulled off a rare double play last month, returning home from the Maritimes with not one but two national-championship medals apiece.

In late July, Emma Betts, Riley Carr and Claire Snyder – all of them 15-year-old players with the Rock’s female midget program – headed east to Halifax, N.S., where they helped lead Team BC to a gold medal in the midget (15-16 year old) division of 2017 Female Box Lacrosse Championships.

Just days after the box-lacrosse nationals wrapped up, the three girls added to their medal total at Canadian field lacrosse championships, also held in Halifax, winning silver medals with B.C.’s provincial entry into the U19 division of that event.

A fourth member of the Rock association, Laiken Greffard, also earned a medal at the box lacrosse championships, winning silver at the bantam (13-14 years old) division.

In addition to playing box lacrosse for Semiahmoo, all three midget-aged girls also play field lacrosse locally for the Surrey Warriors.

B.C.’s roster for midget box lacrosse nationals was determined after a gruelling weekend-long tryout camp in May which saw players put through the paces for eight hours a day. For Betts and Snyder, it was their second year making the team, and it was Carr’s first appearance at the national level.

The team went undefeated in round-robin play, and in the championship game, defeated Ontario, 8-1.