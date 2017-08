The local dragonboat team has won a meet in Harrison Lake.

The Fort Langley Canoe Club SunDragons dragon boat team brought back a gold from a recent regatta.

The SunDragons competed on Harrison Lake on July 22, racing four times and taking first place in the women’s division A final.

The team’s next races will be in Victoria Aug. 19 to 20, and Steveston Aug. 26 to wrap up the season.

The team includes members ranging from 45 to 75.