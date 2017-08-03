Langley’s Olympians rack up medals

The team has sent swimmers to Washington and California.

Langley Olympians Swim Club members have been busy this summer, heading off to swim meets in California and Washington State.

At the Far Western Championships in Concord, Calif. July 26 to 30, six swimmers competed and brought back a gold, a silver, and a bronze.

Josie Field placed top eight in four events, including a gold in the 200m butterfly and a bronze in the 100m butterfly.

Hugh McNeil brought back a silver in the 200m backstroke.

The Los Angeles Invitational from July 13 to 16 saw three swimmers, Hillary Metcalfe, Fields, and Demetra Sicoli take part in the event at the University of Southern California.

Metcalfe took bronze in the 100m breaststroke, while Fields was first in the D final 200 fly.

Sicoli had personal best times in several events including the 100m fly.

The 2017 Sizzlin’ Summer Open at Mosses Lake in Washington State also saw Olympians place in the top three in multiple events.

Finnegan Parr, 10, came first in the Men’s 9-10 50m butterfly.

Aidan Erickson, 12, was third in men’s 11-12 50m butterfly.

In the Men’s 11-12 freestyle, Tyler Friesen, 12, took third.