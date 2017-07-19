Langley vies for lacrosse win on home turf

The provincial champs of midget box lacrosse will be determined starting this week in Langley.

Thursday, teams will be battling it out at the Langley Events Centre.

Locals will get a chance to see Langley teams play starting Thursday, when the MidA1 Langley team takes on Ridge Meadows at noon in the LEC field house

The MidB Langley squad takes on Vancouver at 6 p.m. in the LEC main arena

On Friday, MidA1 Langley will be matched up with Delta in the field house, while Langley MidB faces Prince George in the main arena.

MidB Langley will play Kamloops at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the main arena, and Langley MidA1 plays Saanich at 3:30 p.m. in the same arena.

After that, it’s pool play for the remainider of Saturday and Sunday, with the gold, silver, and bronze medals determined in each category.