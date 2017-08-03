Langley riders challenge for world BMX supremacy

It was rough racing, but the riders enjoyed the trip to South Carolina.

A trio of Langley BMX riders tried their skill against the best in the world in the BMX World Championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina last week.

The competition ran from July 25 to 30 and involved thousands of riders.

Among them were Karsen Tielen, 16, in the 16 Girls class, Monroe Hutton, 18 in Men’s 17-24, and Joseph Rasmussen, 30, in the male masters class.

Tielen’s father Andy said that unfortunately, the race was a bust for his daughter.

“She crashed in Monday’s practice doing a big jump,” Andy said. “Messed up her shoulder and wasn’t able to race Thursday.”

Hutton qualified for the second round, then crashed when the lead rider went down in front of him in the next race.

Despite that, Andy said the Langley riders enjoyed the experience.

“Learned a lot and still had some fun. Met some people and traded out Team Canada jerseys for others from around the world,” he said.

There were 3,300 riders from 40 countries taking part in the event.