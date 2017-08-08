Langley Rams chew up Huskers

The Langley Rams managed a crushing victory under smoky skies in Chilliwack on Saturday night.

The Rams defeated the Huskers 39-0.

Huskers quarterback Noah Falconer fumbled on the opening possession of the game, defensive lineman Adam Marchetti pounced on the loose ball and the Rams took over on the Huskers’ 22-yard line, but two apparent touchdowns were negated on penalties.

A 38-yard punt single by Wayne Palmer that gave the Rams a 1-0 lead with four and a half minutes gone in the game.

A 22-yard field goal by Palmer finished the quarter, to make the score 4-0 Rams.

Penalties kept pushing the Rams back down the field during the second quarter, until Ryan MacDonald finally romped in for a touchdown from 26 yards out, taking the score to 11-0 with 10 minutes left in the half.

Just minutes later, quarterback Rylan Matters sent the Rams on an offensive run from the 53 yard line to the six. From there, Joe Carter ran it in to give the Rams an 18-0 lead.

Three minutes later, a fumble recovery by Adam Marchetti put them in scoring position again, and Matters dove into the Huskers end zone.

The Huskers pushed back in the second half, forcing the Rams to concentrate on defense. They held off several strong attempts as the Huskers tried a number of tricks, including a fake punt on third and 16 from their own 36 yard line.

The next Rams offensive push ended with another one-yard touchdown run and a score of 31-0 to end the third quarter.

The Rams then pulled off their best play of the season, when the Huskers made it to the Rams 22-yard line.

Rookie Rams defensive back Kyle Clarot picked off Falconer’s pass at the four-yard line and returned in 106 yards for a touchdown. The interception return touchdown is the third longest in the 70-year history of the BCFC.

Palmer rounded out the scoring with another single point to end the game with the Rams at 39-0.

The win evens the Rams record at 1-1 while the Huskers dropped to 0-2 on the season with the loss.

The Rams next game is Saturday August 12 when they host the 2-0 Okanagan Sun at McLeod Athletic Park Stadium, kickoff is 5 p.m.