Langley junior golfer takes silver at tournament

The Peewee golfer nabbed second at a recent Vancouver event.

Langley’s Annalise Stolzenberg came second in the recent Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s Mini Tour Summer Series.

Played at the Musqueam Golf Club in Vancouver on July 10, the under-12 players competed for Boys and Girls Division titles in Atom (10 and under) and Peewee (11 to 12 years old).

Stolzenberg won her silver in the Peewee division, just four strokes behind Bonnie Zhai, 12, of Surrey.

Closest to the pin and long drive prizes were also awarded.

The next MJT series in B.C. was scheduled for Monday, July 1 at the Burnaby Mountain Golf Club.