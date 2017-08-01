Langley golfers raise $50,000 for wildfire aid

Employees donated their own wages for the day to help.

Al Westbrook (left) and Ron Hobbs took part in the Redwoods Drive for Relief shotgun tournament Tuesday afternoon. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Redwoods Golf Course will raise more than $50,000 for wildfire relief from Tuesday’s tournament, said course manager Doug Hawley.

The tournament sold out in five days, and includes a dinner and silent auction.

Despite high temperatures and hazy skies, the latter the result of the fires in the Interior, golfers were out in force starting at 1 p.m.

“Kind of helps the golfers relate to what the rest of the province is going through,” Hawley said of the smoke-hazed skies.

The tournament was organized quickly by a motivated staff.

“Everybody wanted to do something,” Hawley said.

A total of 55 employees are donating their day’s wages towards the fundraiser. Suppliers donated items including 260 steaks for the banquet. Sponsors for each hole added to the total.

Donations will go to the Red Cross.