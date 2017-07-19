Langley athletes soon to leave for Canada Games

Local athletes will compete in paddling, wrestling, and volleyball, among other sports.

Langley is sending a contingent of athletes from multiple sports to the Canada Summer Games, set to start later this month.

The games run from July 28 to Aug. 13 in Winnipeg, Man. More than 4,000 athletes and 20,000 visitors are expected to attend.

The Langley athletes taking part are:

• Megan Champoux, Athletics

• Nickolas Colyn, Athletics

• Ethan Foster, Athletics

• Cheryl Jean-Paul, Women’s Basketball manager

• Meghan Cheung, Canoe-Kayak

• Kailee Lingham, Diving

• Jessie Nowotny, Diving

• Christian Gulka, Rowing

• Sebastian Gulka, Rowing

• Reese Moffatt, Women’s Soccer

• Taylor Gillis, Women’s Softball

• Allison McMillan, Women’s Softball

• Julia Wright, Women’s Softball

• Ji-Hwan Kim, Swimming

• Darby Dunn, Beach Volleyball

• Kalyn Hartmann, Women’s Indoor Volleyball

• Brodie Hofer, Men’s Indoor Volleyball

• Reid Marriott, Men’s Indoor Volleyball

• Ana Paula Gonzalez, Wrestling

• Pritpaul Johal, Wrestling

This year’s Team BC will be sending 354 athletes, 52 coaches, 27 managers and technical staff, and 22 mission staff. They will compete in 16 sports.

This is the 50th anniversary of the Canada Games.