Vancouver Giants’ Milos Roman leads all WHL rookies with 21 points this season. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Giants trio on ‘watch list’ for NHL draft

Three members of the Vancouver Giants earning some looks from NHL scouts

Solid starts to the Western Hockey League season have earned three members of the Vancouver Giants spots on a players to watch list.

Centre Milos Roman and goaltenders David Tendeck and Todd Scott were on NHL Central Scouting’s November ‘players to watch’ list released on Nov. 15.

Roman, an import rookie forward from Slovakia, was given a ‘B’ rating, which speculates that he could be a second or third-round candidate in the 2018 NHL entry draft.

Roman, 18, is fourth on the team with 21 points and second on Vancouver with 15 assists. He leads all WHL rookies in points.

Tendeck and Scott were both given ‘C’ grades. That grade projects the player to be a fourth, fifth or sixth round draft candidate.

Tendeck, a second-year goaltender in the league, and Scott, a rookie, have split the net through the first 21 games for the Giants.

Tendeck — who turns 18 on Nov. 25 — is 5-4-0-0 with a 3.51 goals against average and an .895 save percentage.

The 17-year-old Scott is 4-4-2-0 with a 3.97 GAA and an .880 save percentage.

Giants goaltender David Tendeck. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Vancouver goaltender Todd Scott. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

