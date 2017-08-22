Giants set to hit the ice for training camp

Fifty-eight players hit the ice on Thursday for the first day of Vancouver Giants training camp.
The players are being split into three teams and will take the ice for three days of practice before wrapping up camp with their annual Quinn/Howe Top Prospect’s Game on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.
The camp begins on Thursday (Aug. 24) with each team getting one hour on the ice, beginning at 3:45 p.m. and going until 7:15 p.m.
The teams will then face-off for scrimmages the next two days with games happening from 9 am. to 10:30 a.m., noon to 1:30 p.m. and 3 to 4:30 p.m on both Friday and Saturday.
All of this takes place at the Giants training facility at the Ladner Leisure Centre and the practices and games are open to the public.
Twenty-three of the 58 players suited up for the Giants in 2017/18, Vancouver’s first season playing out of the Langley Events Centre.