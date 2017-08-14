Giants get a new voice

Dan O’Connor is the new voice of the Vancouver Giants. He spent the previous six seasons with the Prince George Cougars. Submitted photo

The new voice of the Vancouver Giants is quite familiar with the team.

Dan O’Connor grew up in Tsawwassen and has followed the major junior hockey team since their inaugural season in 2001/02, he voluntereed with the team during the 2003/04 season and the O’Connor household spent three seasons as a billet family for the Giants.

And on Monday, the 32-year-old was named the director of media relations and play-by-play broadcaster for the Giants, replacing Brendan Batchelor, who will now call games for the Vancouver Canucks.

“As a teenager, I would practice calling Vancouver Giants games from the top row of the Pacific Coliseum and dreamt that one day I would have the opportunity to join my hometown WHL team in this capacity,” said O’Connor.

“I want to thank the Toigo family, the management team, and the coaching staff for their trust and for welcoming me home with open arms. I’m very excited about what lies ahead for this exciting hockey team, and I can’t wait to get going.”

After graduating from Columbia Academy in Vancouver, O’Connor’s went on to broadcast games for the NWJHL’s Dawson Creek Junior Canucks and the SJHL’s Battlefords North Stars. He moved back to B.C. to join the WHL’s Prince George Cougars as their play-by-play broadcaster and media relations manager in 2011, spending the last six seasons with the team.

The Giants, who are getting set for their second season in Langley, begin training camp on Aug. 21.