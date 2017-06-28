GALLERY: Canada crushes Great Britain

Canada will play for gold after defeating Great Britain 35-0 on Tuesday (June 27) in the semifinals of the IFAF women’s world football championships at Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park.

The win advances Canada to face the United States in gold-medal game on Friday (June 30) at 7:30 p.m. also at MAP.

Canada’s Adrienne Zuck (#24), Virgine Roussel (#31) and Katie Hungle (#99) team up to tackle Great Britain quarterback JO Kilby during the IFAF women’s world tackle football championships at McLeod Athletic Park on Tuesday (June 27). Canada won 35-0. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Canada’s Amelie Janson brings down Great Britain’s Jo Kilby during the IFAF women’s world tackle football championships at McLeod Athletic Park on Tuesday (June 27). Canada won 35-0. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Canada quarterback Aimee Kowalski looks for an open receiver during the IFAF women’s world tackle football championships at McLeod Athletic Park on Tuesday (June 27). Canada defeated Great Britain 35-0 behind three touchdown passes from Kowalski. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Canada’s Kaitlynn Girouard brings down Great Britain’s Oli Davies during the IFAF women’s world tackle football championships at McLeod Athletic Park on Tuesday (June 27). Canada won 35-0. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Canada’s Jamie Lammerding keeps Great Britain’s Jayne Meadows at bay during the IFAF women’s world tackle football championships at McLeod Athletic Park on Tuesday (June 27). Canada won 35-0. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Great Britain’s Lindsey Robson (#63) blocks Canada’s Katie Hungle during the IFAF women’s world tackle football championships at McLeod Athletic Park on Tuesday (June 27). Canada won 35-0. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Canada’s Cassey Brick is brought down by Great Britain’s Laura Brickley-Moore during the IFAF women’s world tackle football championships at McLeod Athletic Park on Tuesday (June 27). Canada won 35-0. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Canada’s Laurence Pontbriand breaks up field after making a reception against Great Britain during the IFAF women’s world tackle football championships at McLeod Athletic Park on Tuesday (June 27). Pontbriand caught a touchdown pass as Canada won 35-0. Gary Ahuja Langley Times