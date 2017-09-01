Fourth UFC fight for Surrey’s Kennedy in November

Fleetwood-based featherweight to take on Alexander Volkanovski in Australia

Surrey’s Jeremy Kennedy will fly “Downunder” for his next UFC fight, against another home-grown talent.

The Fleetwood-based featherweight will take on Australian warrior Alexander Volkanovski in Sydney on Nov. 19, as part of UFC Fight Night 121.

Volkanovski (15-1) is on a 12-fight winning streak, while Kennedy is undefeated in his pro career, which includes a 3-0 record in UFC action over the past year.

“Excited to be traveling to Australia for the toughest test of my career. A test I will pass,” Kennedy said in an Instagram post on Aug. 23, not long after the match was announced.

On July 22, Kennedy, known as “JBC,” took down Kyle Bochniak in a unanimous decision during a UFC on Fox 25 event held at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y.

In August 2016 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Kennedy scored a unanimous decision over fellow Canadian newcomer Alessandro Ricci, and in February he defeated local favourite Rony Jason at an event in Fortaleza, Brazil.

Kennedy’s next fight will be the fourth of his four-fight contract with the UFC.

“I’ve fought three, and they usually want to resign you before your last fight on the contract, so hopefully we can renegotiate another four-fight deal here,” he told the Now-Leader in July.

