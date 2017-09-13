Former White Rock Tritons pitcher wins Northwest League title with Vancouver Canadians

It’s rare that any pro athlete get the opportunity to win a championship in their own hometown, but for Brayden Bouchey, such a feat became a reality Tuesday, when the former White Rock Tritons pitcher helped the Vancouver Canadians to a Northwest Baseball League title.

The Canadians – the single-A affiliate of Major League Baseball’s Toronto Blue Jays – defeated the Eugene Emeralds 2-1 at Nat Bailey Stadium to win the best-of-five series three games to one.

Bouchey – who was drafted by the Jays in the 33rd round in 2016 – pitched two innings in Wednesday’s victory, and allowed no hits while striking out three. It was Bouchey’s second stellar pitching performance in the series, having pitched three innings of perfect relief – no hits, no walks, and four strikeouts – in Vancouver’s 7-5 win in Game 1 Saturday.

“Woke up and it’s still real. Championships are fun, hometown championships are better!” Bouchey tweeted Wednesday morning.

The championship win – the Canadians’ first since a string of three consecutive NWL titles ended in 2013 – came in Bouchey’s first year of professional baseball, after the Semiahmoo Peninsula native left the University of Louisiana-Monroe after his junior year to turn pro.

And though Bouchey could not be reached for comment Wednesday, there was no shortage of people wishing him well and congratulating him on his season – including Canadians’ manager Rich Miller, who told MiLB.com – the official site for all minor-league baseball – that Bouchey’s improvement from the start of the year was nothing short of remarkable.

“(The relief pitchers) all pitched well, but just to take one guy, Brandon Bouchey, the first half of the year was not very good. He knows that,.” Miller said.

“He saved his best for the end of the year, and we preached all year long, at the end of the year we want to be a better player and a better team. A lot of these guys were, and he was one of them.”

Bouchey, a 21-year-old graduate of Elgin Park Secondary, played for both the BC Premier Baseball League’s White Rock Tritons and Langley Blaze during his junior baseball days, before moving on to university ball in the United States.

Current Tritons general manager Marty Lehn – also a longtime MLB scout – also sent congratulations to Bouchey and the C’s organization via social media on Wednesday. Also on Twitter, Bouchey retweeted the sentiments of his teammates, pitcher William Ouellette, who on Wednesday morning referred to the championship victory as “one of the best days of my entire life.”