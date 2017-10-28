Langley native - and former Surrey Eagles captain - Danton Heinen scored the first two NHL goals of his career Thursday against the San Jose Sharks. (Boston Bruins Twitter photo)

Former Surrey Eagle Danton Heinen scores first two NHL goals

Langley native scores twice for Boston Bruins Thursday night against San Jose Sharks

Thursday night was a special one for former Surrey Eagles captain Danton Heinen, as the Boston Bruins’ rookie scored not just his first career NHL goal, but his first two.

Heinen – a Langley native – scored both Boston goals in a 2-1 win over the San Jose Sharks. The 22-year-old played one season with the Eagles, in 2013/14, before moving on to the University of Denver. In four games with the Bruins this season, he has two goals and three assists, playing primarily on the team’s third and fourth lines.

“It was pretty cool…it’s something you dream of your whole life, and you kind of just go into shock for a bit there,” Heinen said to reporters after the game.

The Bruins play tonight (Saturday) against the Los Angeles Kings.

