Former Islander, Bruin takes on Giants coaching duties

A former New York Islander will be the new associate coach of the Vancouver Giants.

The Langley-based Giants are welcoming Dean Chynoweth, 48, who played 241 NHL games over nine years with the Islanders and the Boston Bruins.

Chynoweth has coached with the Seattle Thunderbirds, the Swift Current Broncos, and as an assistant coach with the Islanders. He has also coached affiliate teams of the Colorado Avalanche.

Chynoweth’s father, Ed, was the President of the WHL for over 20 years and founded the Edmonton/Kootenay Ice franchise. The WHL’s championship trophy is named after him.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to join the Vancouver Giants coaching staff,” said Chynoweth. “I am looking forward to working with Glen Hanlon, Peter Toigo, and Jason McKee.

“The WHL and junior hockey have influenced me tremendously from my days as a player and a coach as well as my father’s contributions to the league as president and later as an owner. This history has had a significant impact on me and my family, and I am looking forward to returning to the WHL with the Giants organization.”