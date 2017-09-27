Fight Night at the Legion

The Cloverdale Legion will host a boxing event in conjunction with the Port Kells Boxing Club.

CLOVERDALE — Jim Gallagher wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

For its 90th birthday, the Cloverdale Legion is celebrating with some fisticuffs.

After five straight years of hosting the Jim Gallagher Memorial Amateur Boxing Show, Cloverdale Legion Branch 6 is adding another boxing event to its schedule.

“Boxing at the Legion” will take place on Sunday (Oct. 1) from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will bring athletes from across the province, with some boxers coming from as far as Cranbrook and Nelson.

You can expect to see both young and veteran fighters at the event.

Some of the bouts will include fighters as young as age 12, with the heavyweight tilts featuring fighters in their early 30s.

That includes Langley native Tyler Chambers, who has competed in previous boxing events at the Cloverdale Legion.

Chambers was a former hockey player who played in both the BCHL and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Cloverdale Legion started hosting these boxing events after the passing of lifetime member Gallagher. The native of Liverpool immigrated to Canada in 1954 with his wife and two kids.

He immersed himself in the local boxing scene during the 1970s. Gallagher started taking his two boys to Sullivan Boxing Club, and he eventually helped make the club competitive on both the local and national level.

Gallagher dedicated nearly 40 years of his life to boxing before Parkinson’s took his life in 2012. After his passing, the Cloverdale Legion started hosting an annual amateur boxing event in his name.

With the recent success of the event, they have added another card to its annual schedule in conjunction with the Port Kells Boxing Club.

All proceeds from the event will go to Port Kells Boxing Club and Cloverdale Legion. You can expect the money donated to the Legion to be dispersed throughout the community. Over the last five years, Cloverdale Legion Branch 6 has donated more than $500,000 to local community groups.

Ringside tickets for the event are $20, while general admission tickets are $10. Children under the age of 12 can attend for free.



trevor.beggs@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Trevor on Twitter