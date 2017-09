Earl Marriott Mariners quarterback Sam LaRoue evades a pair of Argyle Secondary tacklers as he rushes up the field during a junior football game Wednesday at EMS. (Nick Greenizan photo)

The high-school football season began Wednesday afternoon at Earl Marriott Secondary, as the South Surrey school’s junior varsity squad played host to North Vancouver’s Argyle Pipers.

The orange-clad Mariners defeated the Pipers 24-6.

Next up for the EMS squad is a Wednesday home tilt against Langley. Marriott’s Grade 8 squad also begins the football season next week, with a four-team jamboree that also includes Holy Cross, Lord Tweedsmuir and Seaquam.