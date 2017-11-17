Earl Marriott defeats Semiahmoo for Fraser Valley volleyball title

The Earl Marriott Mariners have another banner to add to the gym walls, after the school’s senior girls volleyball team won a Fraser Valley title Thursday night in Mission.

And the victorious squad defeated their crosstown rival Semiahmoo Totems in the title game, giving the Semiahmoo Peninsula a 1-2 finish at the regional tournament. It’s the second straight Fraser Valley title for the Mariners, who also won last year’s tournament and entered provincials ranked No. 1 before finishing third.

EMS senior girls volleyball are Fraser Valley Champions. @EarlMarriottSec pic.twitter.com/4tgKPytWjQ — Mark Cassell (@cassell_m) November 17, 2017

Both teams will now advance to B.C. senior girls quad-A championships, which are set for the end of the month at the Langley Events Centre.