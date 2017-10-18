Cross-county runners battle rain at Fraser Valley Championships

High-school runners from across the region had more to contend with than just each other Wednesday afternoon at Crescent Park – weather, too, played a serious role.

Fraser Valley cross-country championships were held at the South Surrey park Wednesday amid torrential rain and wind, which posed a challenge for the rain-soaked, mud-caked competitors.

The event began in late morning with a para-race – a 1.7-km loop around the park – and Grade 8, junior and senior races followed later, in the afternoon.

More detailed results to come…