Cloverdale Spurs take silver in provincial tournament

Two tournaments at Cloverdale Ball Park over three days, more than 800 attend

The Cloverdale Minor Baseball Association (CMBA) hosted two provincial championships over the past weekend. The 2017 Provincial Championships for the 13U (Pee Wee) A and 11U (Mosquito) AAA Tier 1 Divisions ran simultaneously from August 3—7.

The CMBA saw about 240 players and 600 parents, siblings and baseball fans attend the tournament, held at Cloverdale Ball Park, 17383 61A Ave.

“It was amazing weekend with 20 teams and their families filling the baseball park,” said tournament coordinator Hardeep Thind. “Great games were played and new friendships were made.”

“The Cloverdale families did an amazing job with keeping the games running smoothly and on time, with prompt field prep and filling scorekeeping duties,” said Thind. “Thank you Cloverdale families for making these provincials memorable for the young boys and girls that came to play.”

In the 11U AAA Tier 1 division semi-finals, the Abbotsford Angels beat the Ladner team 3–1 to advance to the final, and the White Rock Tritons triumphed over the Chilliwack Cougars 19 –6.

The finals, pitting the Cougars against the Tritons, were an “amazing” competition, according to Thind. “The game went into two extra innings to determine a winner,” she said. The Tritons took the gold medal in the final game, with a 9–5 win over the Angels.

The Cloverdale Spurs advanced to the final game of the 13U A division tournament, with a 12–11 win over the Surrey team. In the final game, the Spurs lost to the Angels, with a final score of 16–4.

“Cloverdale Peewee team lost a hard fought battle,” said Thind, “But still took home the silver.”