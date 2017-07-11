Cloverdale rower takes bronze in international competition

The start of the Men’s Quadruple Sculls at the 2017 World Rowing Cup III, Lucerne, Switzerland (World Rowing Official photo)

Thanks in part to local athlete Hillary Janssens, Canada ranked 15th in the World Rowing Cup III on July 7 to 9, bringing home one silver and one bronze medal.

Cloverdale’s Janssens helped bring home the bronze in the Women’s Four competition at the annual championship in Lucerne, Switzerland. She was at the bow of the boat, rowing with Olympians Nicole Hare, Christine Roper and Susanne Grainger.

Canada’s silver medalist at Lucerne was Carling Zeeman, an Ontario-native who lost the first place mark against Switzerland by two seconds.

The World Rowing Cup III was the first international championship for Canada’s senior rowing team, which includes local rowers like Jansssens and North Delta brothers Aaron and Max Lattimer.