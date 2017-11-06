Cloverdale ice complex construction delayed

North Surrey project is on target, but contractor prices are coming in high for Cloverdale’s arena

A rendering of the planned Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex in Surrey. (Photo: surrey.ca)

While the foundation is being laid for a North Surrey ice complex, Cloverdale’s planned arena is seeing delays.

“Those costs are coming in way higher than the budget,” Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner told the Now-Leader. “They’re just revamping the details around that arena…. Contractor prices are coming in high.”

Hepner said she couldn’t know for sure why that’s happening, but she had one idea.

“I think the labour market is just really stretched right now, if I had to make a guess,” she said. “The cost of steel is higher than it has been in the past and I just think that all of the elements of a busy, busy economy and labour market have escalated.”

The new arena in Cloverdale will include two sheets of ice, or floors, on recently cleared land at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, south of 64th Avenue and just east of 177B Street.

The $35-million Cloverdale facility was designed in partnership with Taylor Kurtz Architecture + Design Inc. and Rounthwaite Dick and Hadley Architects Inc.

“The project has been delayed for the project team to rework and achieve a design on budget,” said Hepner.

The delays could push back its expection completion date of spring 2019.

But things are moving ahead in North Surrey.

The $52-million North Surrey complex, designed in partnership with Francl Architecture and the Lark Group, will feature three sheets of ice, or floors, at 12780 110th Avenue, south of Scott Road Skytrain station and the Home Depot store.

“The underground pile foundation works have been completed, and the contractor has progressed to the installation of the foundations for the building,” said Hepner.

That complex is on target for its 2019 opening.

“So it will take a year to construct but we hope to be open for early 2019,” said Hepner. “So for the hockey that year.”

The design of Surrey’s two new “Sport & Ice Complex” facilities were revealed in June.

-With files from Tom Zillich



