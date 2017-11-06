A rendering of the planned Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex in Surrey. (Photo: surrey.ca)

Cloverdale ice complex construction delayed

North Surrey project is on target, but contractor prices are coming in high for Cloverdale’s arena

While the foundation is being laid for a North Surrey ice complex, Cloverdale’s planned arena is seeing delays.

“Those costs are coming in way higher than the budget,” Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner told the Now-Leader. “They’re just revamping the details around that arena…. Contractor prices are coming in high.”

Hepner said she couldn’t know for sure why that’s happening, but she had one idea.

“I think the labour market is just really stretched right now, if I had to make a guess,” she said. “The cost of steel is higher than it has been in the past and I just think that all of the elements of a busy, busy economy and labour market have escalated.”

See also: Here’s a first look at Surrey’s two new arenas

The new arena in Cloverdale will include two sheets of ice, or floors, on recently cleared land at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, south of 64th Avenue and just east of 177B Street.

The $35-million Cloverdale facility was designed in partnership with Taylor Kurtz Architecture + Design Inc. and Rounthwaite Dick and Hadley Architects Inc.

“The project has been delayed for the project team to rework and achieve a design on budget,” said Hepner.

The delays could push back its expection completion date of spring 2019.

But things are moving ahead in North Surrey.

The $52-million North Surrey complex, designed in partnership with Francl Architecture and the Lark Group, will feature three sheets of ice, or floors, at 12780 110th Avenue, south of Scott Road Skytrain station and the Home Depot store.

“The underground pile foundation works have been completed, and the contractor has progressed to the installation of the foundations for the building,” said Hepner.

That complex is on target for its 2019 opening.

“So it will take a year to construct but we hope to be open for early 2019,” said Hepner. “So for the hockey that year.”

The design of Surrey’s two new “Sport & Ice Complex” facilities were revealed in June.

See also: Construction starts soon on Surrey’s two new arenas, from February 2017

-With files from Tom Zillich


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Giants hold off Kamloops Blazers to earn weekend split

Just Posted

Cloverdale ice complex construction delayed

North Surrey project is on target, but contractor prices are coming in high for Cloverdale’s arena

WATCH: Remembrance Day video features Cloverdale cenotaph, Veteran’s mural

19-year-old Cloverdale filmmaker Parker Leiper asks you to remember

Hawthorne park’s fate to be decided today

Opponents say Surrey council ‘signing the death of their political career’ if they approve controversial plan

The ‘Letterkenny’ guys are coming to Surrey next spring

Actors from TV comedy will tour Canada with ‘90-minute comedy experience’

Langley granny selling more toques to benefit pets in need

Louise Selby will be at the Thunderbird IGA to raise money for Langley Animal Protection Society.

VIDEO: New overdose campaign hopes to ‘start the conversation’

Talk to loved ones about their drug use before it’s too late, Fraser Health urges

B.C. to hike distracted driving penalties by $740

Two tickets over three years could net penalties of up to $2,000

Millennials more likely to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies: poll

Canadians between 18 and 34 are the ones most likely to pay their respects in person

Study finds ‘alarming rate’ of OD deaths among young Indigenous people in B.C.

Indigenous people are 13 more times likely to die of drug OD related deaths

New Cirque du Soleil show combines talents of gymnasts and skaters

Crystal comes to Abbotsford Centre for eight shows in April

Giants hold off Kamloops Blazers to earn weekend split

Vancouver’s 5-4 win in Kamloops Saturday highlighted by fine goaltending, balanced scoring

Lower Mainland cities top investment lineup: report

Should you buy and hold, rent to own, or fix to flip?

5 to start your day

Child dies after falling from Burnaby apartment, a fire in Chilliwack and more

Trump: Texas mass shooting is about mental health, not guns

Church gunman who killed 26 was court-martialed, discharged from Air Force

Most Read