VIDEO: Canada set to go for gold

Canadian women defeat Great Britain 35-0 at Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park, will face United States for gold in 2017 IFAF women’s world football championships

Canada’s Adrienne Zuck (#24), Virgine Roussel (#31) and Katie Hungle (#99) team up to tackle Great Britain quarterback JO Kilby during the IFAF women’s world tackle football championships at McLeod Athletic Park on Tuesday (June 27). Canada won 35-0. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

After committing two first-quarter turnovers, Canada’s defence held firm, not allowing Great Britain to capitalize on those early opportunities, and setting the tone to what would be a shut-out performance.

The end result would be a 35-0 victory on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the IFAF women’s world football championships at Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park.

After a scoreless first quarter, quarterback Aimee Kowalski threw three second-quarter touchdown passes — Casey Brick caught 13 and 15 yard touchdown passes while Laurence Pontbriand hauled in a pass and out-raced the defence for a 70-yard score — to stake her team to a 21-0 halftime lead.

Kowalski finished 10-for-14 for 219 passing yards.

Canada added rushing touchdowns from Julene Friesen (nine yards) and Maude Lacasse (16 yards) in the second half to seal the victory.

Defensively, Emma Goldsney led the way with four tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception.

Rebeckhah Heninger came up with two interceptions while Artemis Kouropoulou forced a fumble and had a quarterback sack. Brigitte O’Driscoll and Joanie Duchesneau also each brought down the Great Britain quarterback.

With the win, Canada will play the United States for the gold medal on Friday (June 3o) at 7:30 p.m. back at McLeod Athletic Park. It will mark the third straight time the two teams have squared off for the championship, with the U.S. winning both previous times.

The U.S. advanced to the final with a 48-0 win over Finland.

Finland and Great Britain will play for the bronze on Friday at 3:30 p.m. with Mexico and Australia are in the fifth-place game at 11:30 a.m.