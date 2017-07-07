Canada Cup kicks off in Surrey

Play started at 8 a.m. at Softball City, Cloverdale Athletic Park and Sunnyside Park, and is to continue until 8:30 p.m.

SSWR Thunder 2000 Julia Celinksi pitches against the Coquitlam Classics during the first match of play at the Cloverdale Athletic Park Friday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

The annual Canada Cup fastpitch tournament began Friday with 45 games scheduled opening day.

The diamonds will be buzzing with activity – with games scheduled from dusk until dawn – until the final pitch is thrown July 17.

Between the women’s international division – in which three different Softball Canada teams will compete – the tournament will host youth (under-18 and under-16) games and a Special Olympics division. This year’s tournament will feature more than 90 teams.

Last year, 30 international teams vied for a women’s world softball championship title, which was eventually won by the United States.

Countries featured in this year’s tournament include Canada, Australia, Japan, United States, Mexico, Pakistan, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Chinese Taipei and Venezuela.

Team Canada’s first game is set for next Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., against Philippines at Softball City’s diamond 1. On Wednesday morning at 10 a.m., the team will play Pakistan on the same diamond.