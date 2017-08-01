Brandon Campbell ‘removed’ from World Driving Championships

Harness racer and Fraser Downs competitor will not represent Canada in World Championships

This morning, President and CEO of Standardbred Canada Dan Gall announced that, “effective immediately, Standardbred Canada has removed Brandon Campbell as Canada’s representative for the 2017 World Driving Championship.”

The decision comes following Campbell’s suspension from competing after his horse Ima Dude failed the routine test for performance-enhancing drugs at a race in Calgary in early July.

On July 9, during race five at Century Downs racetrack, Ima Dude tested positive for ephedrine and its metabolite phenylpropanolamine, and pyrilamine and its metabolite o-desmethylphrilamine.

The violation incurred a $4,000 fine and a full suspension from racing until January 31, 2018, which means that Campbell will be unable to compete in the competition set for this August.

Campbell would have been the first driver from western Canada to represent the country in the World Driving Championships 25-year history.

Since Campbell started his career in harness racing in 2003, he has driven more than 1,300 winners and earned more than $8 million for them.

Campbell is a familiar face at Fraser Downs – he was the leading dash driver on the track in 2015. His official Canadian driving colours and helmet were presented at the winner’s circle at Fraser Downs on April 21. Gall and Harness Racing BC Executive Director Carla Robin presented the colours to him in a special ceremony.

Campbell qualified for the World Championships by winning the 2016 National Driving Championships in October 2016, and he was expected to compete in the 2017 World Driving Championships across the country from August 12 to 18.

It was Campbell’s third time competing in nationals, and his first victory. “It’s just a dream come true to do this,” Campbell told the Reporter in April. “I’m just very excited.”

Standardbred Canada has not yet released information on whether Campbell will be replaced in the World Championships set for this August.

editor@cloverdalereporter.com