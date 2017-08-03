Basketball camp starts soon at LEC

A Toronto Raptor will lead the camp.

The basketball camp headed up by Toronto Raptor DeMar DeRozan takes place next week.

DeRozan will host the camp for children aged six to 16, of any skill level, the camp will run Aug. 8-11 at the Lagnley Events Centre.

Three-time NBA All-Star DeRozan will share his drills and excitement with the campers.

The camp features form shooting, reptition, ball handling, defensive perimiter, one-on-one moves, passing, conditioning, and in-game decision making.

DeRozan will lead the camp along with guest speakers and coaches.