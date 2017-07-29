A giant in the hockey world: Langley-based Giants’ prez inducted into hall of fame

Ron Toigo was given provincial recognition Friday for his years of service to the sport.

The guy at the helm of the Vancouver Giants was lauded for his years of contributions to hockey in B.C.

Ron Toigo, president and majority owner of the Langley-based hockey team was inducted into the B Hockey Hall of Fame Friday evening in Penticton.

The honour was bestowed on Toigo Friday night, as part of the 25th annual B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame celebrations at the South Okanagan Event Centre.

Toigo, who serves on the WHL’s Board of Governors, was inducted in the Builders Category.

The man who got his start in junior hockey back in the ’90s. That’s when he owned the Tri-City Americans, from 1991 to 2000. At that point, he sold the team to focus on bringing major junior hockey to Vancouver.

Toigo has been heavily involved in several major events in B.C., including the 2006 World Junior Championships, the 2007 Memorial Cup – which the Giants won on home ice at the Pacific Coliseum – and the upcoming 2019 World Junior Championships.

Ron Toigo is managing director of Shato Holdings Ltd., a private company founded in 1969 with head offices in Vancouver.

Outside of the hockey realm, Toigo has also made his mark as a director with the Delta police board foundation, the BC World Police & Fire Games, as well as the CKNW Orphan’s Fund.

Other inductees in the BCHHOF class of 2017 included Thomas Gradin, Tony Tanti, Dave Nonis, John Shannon, Brad Lazarowich, and the 1996-97 Powell River Regals.

Toigo and his wife Michele are long-time residents of Tsawwassen, BC, where their family includes four children.

In other Giants news

The G-Men recently signed Czech forward Milos Roman.

The Giants drafted Roman with the sixth overall pick in the 2017 CHL import draft.

“We are glad to add a top six forward to our group,” said general manager Glen Hanlon.

“Milos is a highly skilled and entertaining player who makes his line mates better with his vision and creativity.”

Roman, a Slovak centreman, spent the 2016-17 season with HC Frydek-Mistek in the second tier of professional hockey in the Czech Republic.

The 17-year-old tallied four goals and two assists in 29 regular season games.

He has represented his country at multiple tournaments.

Roman scored a goal and an assist in four games for Slovakia at the 2017 World Junior Championships where he played alongside former Giant Radovan Bondra.

He also had two points in five games at the 2017 Under-18 World Championships, and amassed five points in four games at the 2016 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup.

Roman was selected by HC Slovan Bratislava in the third round of the 2016 KHL draft and is not eligible for the NHL draft until 2018.

“I’m really happy to go to a great team and a beautiful city,” said Roman.

“It is a great opportunity for me, and I’m very excited to try and help the Giants win games next season while representing my country, my hometown and my family,” he said.

Vancouver Giants season tickets for 2017-18 are already on sale,

For more information, people can call 604-444-2687.