OUR VIEW: Tired rhetoric after every Surrey shooting isn’t cutting it anymore

Quotes from the past show we aren’t getting anywhere when it comes to Surrey’s never-ending cycle of violence

We’re going to get right to the point.

These shootings must stop.

Despite statistics that are predicably trotted out from people whose jobs require them to say that Surrey is actually getting safer (especially in election years), these shooting sprees have plagued our city for years.

Read these quotes:

“It is my worst nightmare. It’s brazen, it’s in the community, we assume it’s targeted, (but) it frightens me. I want to see it stopped. I have had enough of this.”

– Mayor Linda Hepner, April 14, 2015

–––

“We’ve done a lot. Surrey is a safe community. I can’t emphasize that enough.”

– Then-Public Safety Minister, Mike Morris, Oct. 24, 2016

–––

“They all need to be behind bars as far as I’m concerned and quite frankly, I’ll do whatever I can to make sure that happens.”

– Mayor Linda Hepner, July 11, 2017

–––

“It just keeps happening over and over again. It seems like we’re getting fed lines all the time.”

– Community advocate Naida Robinson, March 12, 2015

–––

Get the point?

People are angry.

People are frustrated.

They aren’t interested in hearing how angry the mayor is. They’re tired of hearing the same old, tired rhetoric – they have been for years.

They’re not interested in debating statistics or public safety strategies, they just want results.

They – no, we – want arrests.

We want convictions.

We want the shootings to end.

And we want these punks off our streets.

Now-Leader