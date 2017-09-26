OUR VIEW: Silence is protecting a special kind of coward in Surrey

Condemnation of drive-by shootings must be comprehensive and universal

According to English common law, on which our system is based, silence betokens consent. If your silence is contributing to the problem of shootings in Surrey, hang your head in shame. (File photo)

SURREY — It takes a special kind of coward to shoot at somebody, or shoot at a house, from a moving vehicle.

Sadly these cowards are either in abundance in this city, or we have a handful who are prolific in their administration of mayhem on our streets.

There was a time, and not too many years ago, when drive-by shootings were virtually unheard of in these parts. This sort of thing happened in Los Angeles, not here.

They have now become the norm. Police and the courts certainly have an integral role in addressing this scourge, but it has become abundantly clear they are not going to put an end to the wanton violence by themselves.

It would help, however, if judges set some strong precedents by slapping some seriously stiff prison sentences on convicted drive-by shooters.

Sane people have to wonder what processes are involved in creating the kind of person who ends up in a vehicle with a gun, ready to shoot.

Enough already.

According to English common law, on which our system is based, silence betokens consent.

If your silence is contributing to the problem, hang your head in shame.

We can’t leave this all up to the police. As a society, we must confront this social evil and the condemnation must be comprehensive, and universal.

It’s too close to home.