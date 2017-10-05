OUR VIEW: Our newsroom is full of thankful, happy hearts

‘Now-Leader’ staff tossed off a list of some things we are thankful for here in Surrey

This week our newsroom had a confab on the question — what are we thankful for? — and passed around a pencil and legal pad. Because we’re high-tech like that.

As they say, a thankful heart is a happy heart.

It’s good to each day ponder our personal blessings in life, but one day each year — Thanksgiving Day, that is, which we’ll be celebrating this long weekend — makes it a formal and hopefully fun occasion.

Things like playoff baseball, turkey dinner, family and friends, autumn colours, fresh air. All the sports coverage! (Go Lions).

Pumpkin pie, ham — did we say turkey? — and do not EVER forget the stuffing. Stuffing rocks! (But should not taste like rocks).

We are thankful for the gift of being able to help other people. That we don’t live in North Korea. For every day that we wake up in peace. Good health, happiness, grandparents, grandchildren, children, husbands and wives, boyfriends and girlfriends. Etc.

Supportive friends and coworkers.

“My family and friends love my craziness.” (You’ll have to guess who that came from).

All the carriers who deliver our newspaper.

Inner peace. Tranquility.

And last but not least, Tums, because too much turkey is not always a good thing…

Did we say turkey?

Oh yeah, turkey.

Now-Leader