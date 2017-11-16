OUR VIEW: Let’s not rush Christmas

The holiday season and Remembrance Day poppies don’t mix – and nor should they

We get why companies may want to rush Christmas – the holiday season is crucial to the bottom line in many industries.

But it really seems to have come much too soon this year. Movies, music, decorations – it’s all here already and it’s only Nov. 16th.

One store in a local mall was playing Christmas music on Saturday – when the sales associates were still wearing poppies.

In the mad rush to kick off Christmas, we wonder how many people will be all Christmas’d out by the time Dec. 25th finally rolls around.

Who wants that? Not us.

Let’t not rush Christmas.



