OUR VIEW: Do your part to keep Surrey’s trick-or-treaters safe

Whether you’re behind the wheel on Halloween or annoyed by firecrackers, here are a few tips

SURREY — We don’t have to tell you about what things are like out there on Halloween night.

So we’ll just tell you that Surrey RCMP will have extra resources on patrol this Halloween dealing with any public safety concerns and ensuring the streets are kept safe for young trick-or-treaters.

“We receive a large increase in calls for service on Halloween, including a disproportionate number of calls related to fireworks and firecrackers,” said Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann.

Here’s an important tip from police: please keep 911 reserved for emergencies only. For fireworks or fire crackers complaints, direct your calls to City of Surrey Bylaws at 604-591-4370.

Halloween can also be a nightmare on B.C.’s roads, according to ICBC.

The insurance company says there are generally 25 per cent more traffic crashes on Oct. 31, compared to other days.

Here are a few tips on how you can help.

Stay well below the speed limit, especially between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., peak time for trick-or-treating.

Don’t roll through stop signs or intersections, scan as you drive, don’t pass a slow or stopped vehicle, and keep your eyes peeled for drunk drivers.

For the kids, ICBC suggests they have bright costumes that fit well so they don’t trip on them, follow a safe route, trick-or-treat in groups, and follow the rules of the road.

And for those of us with pets, Surrey Animal Resource Centre wants to remind us that pets are safer inside with the family.

Have a fun and safe Halloween, everyone!



