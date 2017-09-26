LETTER: Surrey is a dump and I can’t wait to get out of here

One reader, whose frustrations with Surrey is clearly palpable, says when it comes to the state of crime, homelessness and roads, city council should be ashamed of themselves. (File photo)

‘City council should be ashamed of themselves,’ a clearly frustrated resident vents

The Editor,

This city is the biggest dump of garbage I have ever seen.

Road construction projects are way behind schedule and poorly constructed.

Crime is way higher than when I left this dump 18 years ago. This, despite tens of millions spent on “fixing” the problem that only seems to spread like a cancer. There is open drug dealing a block from the police station.

You can’t even stop in a business and ask to use the bathroom because they are afraid you are an addict who will die of a fentanyl overdose.

I should make a Tourism Surrey brochure entitled: “Are you an addict? Come to Surrey! Free food, free camping! 24 hour ambulatory services and police only a block away in case those pesky tax paying residents go vigilante! We love our addicts!”

It’s tongue in cheek, but its ridiculously true.

When I go camping, B.C. Parks charges me almost $30 a day to camp in the woods with limited services. Addicts here get free food, free camping, free ambulatory services, police patrols – talk about the lap of luxury.

I am sick of this crap and cannot wait to get out of this place.

City council should be ashamed of themselves. I was speaking to a bus driver and he said, “maybe we should send them to Panorama Ridge where the councillors live, then maybe something will actually get done.”

It makes me sick. This place is hell.

Kris Taylor, Surrey