The Editor,

Normally, I send in negative comments on how filthy Cloverdale Athletics Park is left after an event or weekend.

The other day, the park was once again left with broken glass. But something different happened.

A wonderful couple, Sukjinder and Harjinder Sidhu, made a huge effort to clean it up.

I felt so thankful that I asked if I could take their photo and send it in as a way of showing their good deed to the community.

I hope you print it!

Rachel McCallum, Surrey