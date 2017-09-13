Young driver caught going 160 km/hr on Highway 1

A sticker on the side of a vehicle impounded after the drive was nabbed for speeding. Twitter/West Vancouver Police Department.

An 18-year-old novice driver will be without their car after West Vancouver police caught them going 160 kilometres per hour on Highway 1.

According to officers, the driver was doing almost twice the legal limit on Wednesday morning.

Police impounded the vehicle for seven days. There was a sticker on it, reading, “No airbags. We die like real men.”