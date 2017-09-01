You can now cross the Golden Ears and Port Mann bridges for free

Premier John Horgan’s campaign promise to eliminate tolls is now in effect

You no longer have to pay to cross the Port Mann or Golden Ears bridges.

The NDP government’s move to eliminate the tolls, ranging from $1.60 each way for a motorcyle up to $10.70 for commerical vehicles, went into effect on Friday, Sept. 1.

Premier John Horgan made the announcement last week, making good on his campaign promise to, in his words, save families who regularly cross the Fraser River an average of $1,500 a year.

You will need to pay your bill for tolls up to Aug. 31.

The tolling system and the cameras have been turned off on the bridges. Crews are removing tolling signs.