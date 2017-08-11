Woman mugs senior in Langley City

The elderly woman was injured in the attack, but struck back.

An elderly woman whacked a mugger with her cane during a robbery in Langley, RCMP say.

On July 14, just before 2:30 p.m., the 86-year-old victim was walking on 56th Avenue near 201A Street, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the local RCMP.

The suspect, a woman about 30 years old, took the victim’s wallet and pulled out the cash, Largy said.

“There was a little bit of a struggle,” said Largy.

The suspect dropped the wallet when the suspect struck her with a cane.

The victim was left on the ground with a broken ankle and severe bruising. She has been in the hospital since the incident, and is now in critical care. Police could not say if her condition is directly linked to the robbery.

The suspect ran away to the east down 56th Avenue.

An unknown man helpted the victim after the robbery, but did not speak to police. Investigators would like to speak to this man, to see if he has any more details that could help locate the suspect.

The attacker is described as Caucasian, 5’8”, with blonde hair cut above the shoulder. She was wearing a multi-coloured long “maxi” dress.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).