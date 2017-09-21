Woman dies in Coquitlam after being hit by scooter

Police say it appears to have been an accident, but they still need to talk to the scooter driver

A woman has died after she was struck by someone driving a mobility scooter in Coquitlam. (Wikimedia Commons)

RCMP are looking for the driver of a mobility scooter in Coquitlam after a pedestrian was struck and killed.

Mounties say an 86-year-old woman was bumped by a man driving an electric scooter at the corner of an intersection on Sept. 15.

The woman fell and was declared dead in hospital.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin says it appears to have been a “tragic accident with no criminal intent,” but police need to talk to the scooter driver.

The person is described as a white man about 40 to 50 years old, with a full head of grey hair, average build and possibly slurred speech.

The scooter is either silver or grey with no basket on the front, and police are asking anyone with information to call the detachment.

The Canadian Press