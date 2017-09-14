Woman assaulted in rural Surrey park, police say

Police are investigating after a woman was assaulted in a Surrey park. (File photo)

SURREY — Police say a woman was assaulted in a rural Surrey Park Wednesday evening, but don’t believe this incident is related to recent assaults on young people on Sept. 6 and 8.

Police say they were called to Buckley Park, in the 19600-block of 48th Avenue, around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 13) after a middle-aged woman said a man assaulted her in the southeast portion of the park.

Surrey RCMP say they hope the public can help identify a possible suspect in the case, who was last seen leaving the area on foot.

Police aren’t providing many details about the incident, only saying the woman was not injured, but “understandably upset.”

Surrey RCMP describe the suspect as white, in his late teens, five feet eight inches tall with a skinny build, and chin-length, shaggy, dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black track pants with a white stripe down the leg.

Surrey RCMP’s General Investigation Unit and Special Victims Unit is investigating and will be returning to the park today to gather evidence.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

While police continue their investigation, Surrey RCMP would like to offer a few safety tips for park users as the sun sets earlier through the fall and into winter:

Walk with friends when possible.

Tell someone where you are going and when you will be back.

Phone home when leaving a friend’s house and say when you will be home.

Trust your instincts and your feelings.

Phone home if you are going to be delayed, or if your plans change.



