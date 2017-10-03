Willoughby could see new clinic

Township council is considering rezoning land for the project.

The lot where a planned clinic could be built in Willoughby. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Langley’s Willoughby neighbourhood may get a new medical clinic in the near future.

At an Oct. 2 public hearing, Langley Township council got to see plans for a proposed two-storey clinic at 208th Street and 80th Avenue, just west of the existing Willoughby Town Centre shopping plaza.

There were no objections to the project by members of the public.

Zoned for a church a few years ago, the lot has now been sold and Yorkson Medical Ltd. now plans to build an 18,000 square foot building with retail and office space. The project will have 72 parking spaces, including 56 in an underground lot.

Although there are a number of doctor’s offices and clinics on the southern edge of Willoughby, around 64th Avenue, there are none yet within the fast-growing northern end of the community.

The council will consider and debate the rezoning at a future meeting.