Wildfires cause more than $127 million in insured damage

Wildfires that raged across B.C. this summer caused more than $127 million in insured damage.

According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) it was two of the most significant wildfires that burned in the province that caused a majority of the insured damage.

The fires around Williams Lake alone caused close to $100 million in insured damage to homes, vehicles, and businesses, while the Elephant Hill wildfire caused over $27 million in insured damage.

Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President of IBC says as wildfires forced residents from their homes to emergency centres in Kamloops, Prince George, and across the province, IBC insurers were on the ground in these locations helping evacuees with their insurance-related questions.

“We were proud to work in close partnership with the Government of British Columbia, Emergency Management BC, local municipalities, and the Canadian Red Cross to help British Columbians affected by these fires get the service and support they needed,” says Sutherland.

